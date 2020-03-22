Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy 9 Months After Suffering Miscarriage

Meghan McCain is expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech.

The View co-host shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, nine months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage. McCain explained in Sunday's post that as a result of her pregnancy and as a precaution against coronavirus, she will be self-isolating, and appearing on The View from home via satellite.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant. Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," McCain began.

"I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite," she continued, praising ABC for allowing her and her co-hosts to work remotely and giving a shout-out to their producers and crew.

Joy Behar announced earlier this month that she would be taking time off from The View as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, noting that at 77, she's in a higher risk group for the virus. McCain, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin have continued to co-host the daytime show.

"I also want to acknowledge the heroes -- the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military -- who are on the front lines of this fight," McCain wrote. "Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View."

McCain revealed her previous miscarriage in a heartbreaking essay published by The New York Times last July.

"I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with," she wrote. "It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying. The confirmation from my doctor came the day of [a] photo shoot, at the worst possible time."

"I loved my baby, and I always will," McCain added.

