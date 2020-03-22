Sophie Turner Seemingly Slams Evangeline Lilly for Not Self-Isolating Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sophie Turner wants everyone to do what they can to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Dark Phoenix star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to encourage fans to self-isolate, and send a message to those who refuse to, like Evangeline Lilly.

"Here's the tea," Turner began. "Stay inside. Don't be f**king stupid, even if you count your freedom over... your health."

"I don't give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this," she continued. "So, stay inside guys. It's not cool and it's not big and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

Though Turner didn't mention Lilly by name, fans quickly connected her mention of "freedom" to Lilly's comments on Thursday.

The Ant-Man star explained to fans on Instagram that she and her family are not quarantining themselves, despite the CDC's message to practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu," she wrote. "It's unnerving… Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious -- keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power."

Lilly also said she's currently living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

"I am also immune compromised at the moment," she wrote. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far

Cassie Randolph Shares How Colton Underwood Is Doing After He Tested Positive for Coronavirus