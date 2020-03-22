'Westworld': Thandie Newton on Returning to the Parks With War World (Exclusive)

We've reached the new world, but that doesn't mean we can't go back to the old one (or, the alternate one) on Westworld.

Last week's season premiere of the HBO series saw Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) begin her mission to take down a new organization, Incite, in the real world. While fellow host Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) also made it the real world, we've yet to catch up with some of our other robot friends, like Maeve (Thandie Newton), but that's what episode two is for.

A promo slotted at the end of the premiere featured Maeve waking up in yet another Delos park -- War World. Sunday's episode, titled "The Winter Line," will show her navigating a park set in Nazi-occupied Italy during World War II. Newton, who has gotten to experience several parks throughout the series, couldn't have been more excited to jump into a new one.

"I was obviously thrilled and intrigued," she told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the Westworld season three press day earlier this month. "Of course, it's Westworld, and it's a lot more complicated than she's just been reanimated in a new place."

"I love the fact that she, as in season one, is having to use her smart to figure it out. That's the delicious side to Maeve and to the writing on the show... the kind of puzzle that they take you through," Newton added. "All these puzzles -- mazes!"

A new park means a new wardrobe for Maeve, and while Newton loves playing dress-up, she joked to ET, "by the end of the season, I never want to see the costumes ever again. Ever. Ever."

"It's a reminder of a lot of hard work, which is worth it, without a doubt," she explained. "But it's like, I need a decade to then go back to those costumes and have a sense of just good memories."

Westworld's season three trailer teases that Maeve will eventually escape War World and head to the real world to battle Dolores. The series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. See more in the video below.

