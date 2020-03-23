Hannah Brown Jokes About the Size of Tyler Cameron's Bulge During Live Workout

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's weekend workout has more fans wondering if they've officially reignited their romance.

The pair -- who have been staying together in Cameron's hometown of Jupiter, Florida, amid the coronavirus pandemic -- hosted a workout with friends via Instagram Live over the weekend, where things got pretty flirty.

With Cameron dressed in a form-fitting Superman costume for a "Super Saturday" workout, Brown couldn't help but joke about the size of his package. Fans tuning in to the stream lost it as the former Bachelorette covered Cameron's nether regions with a bandana, quipping to her ex, "Put that thing away."

Brown and Cameron have had fun joking about romance rumors over the last week, as they've made references to the dating speculation in several TikToks with their "Quarantine Crew."

In an interview with ET shortly after Brown and Cameron first started spending time together earlier this month, Bachelor host Chris Harrison said he wouldn't be surprised if the pair started dating. Brown had initially asked out Cameron for a drink at her Bachelorette finale last July, following her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt.

"Yeah, it wouldn't shock me. I think they'd be great together," Harrison shared. "But they're probably just friends."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown Sparks Backlash Over 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Joke He 'Finally Got Into' Her Pants in New TikTok

Nick Viall Seems to Slam Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's 'Quarantine Crew'