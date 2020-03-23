NYC Couple Marries on Street While Friend Officiates From the Window Amid Coronavirus

Sporting events, concerts, festivals and more may be canceled to stop any further spread of COVID-19 (commonly known as coronavirus), but one couple is proving that nothing can stop true love.

A video has recently gone viral of Reilly Jennings, 28, and Amanda Wheeler, 38, who got married on a sidewalk in New York City last week. Doing their part in social distancing, they had a mutual friend, Matt Wilson, officiate the nuptials from his fourth-floor apartment window.

The lovebirds had originally planned to get married in October, but decided to move their wedding date up amid concern over venue closings and travel restrictions. Jennings revealed in an Instagram post that they rushed to the Marriage Bureau last Thursday just in time to get a copy of their marriage license before it closed.

"We were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk)," Jennings explained. "We said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing)."

"What a day. Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect," she continued. "I've waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️"

See more social media posts from their ceremony below:

Meanwhile, in Texas, a couple who postponed their wedding due to coronavirus donated their flowers to three assisted living homes.

According to Today, Kristall Goytia and Jason Oswald made the decision last Monday to delay their wedding, which had been scheduled for March 21. By that point, it was too late for the couple to cancel their wedding flowers, which had already shipped and were scheduled to arrive that Wednesday.

"I just wanted somebody to be able to enjoy our flowers since we wouldn't be able to," Goytia shared. Read the full story here.

