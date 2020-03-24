Anna Camp Posts Romantic Pic With Punk Rocker Michael Johnson After Skylar Astin Divorce

Anna Camp is spending time with someone special. The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a shot with Michael Johnson, the drummer for punk rock band New Beat Fund.

In the sweet selfie, which was taken at Joshua Tree in California, the duo are both sporting sunglasses and smiles, with Camp in a blue-and-white striped top and Johnson opting for a black shirt.

"In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫," she captioned the pic.

Camp's Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow was all for her pal's new company. "Love you guys! 😍✨ ," Snow commented on the post.

Tyler Stanaland, with whom Snow tied the knot earlier this month, was also on board, writing, "Man oh man 😍"

ET has reached out to Camp's rep for comment.

The pic comes after Camp's April 2019 split from Skylar Astin, whom she married in September 2016 after meeting on the set of Pitch Perfect. Camp was previously married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

After Camp filed for divorce from Astin due to irreconcilable differences, a source told ET that "Anna and Skylar have a deep love for one another and wish the best for each other."

"It just wasn't working for the couple," the source continued, adding that the former couple was "slowly trying to move on."

ET's Brice Sander spoke to Camp last September, and the Perfect Harmony actress opened up about life since her and Astin's divorce.

"I feel kinda free for the first time in a very long time, for lots of reasons," Camp said. "I feel very excited and very grounded at the same time, which is great. And I haven’t felt this way in, like, a while. So it’s a new thing for me, which I’m excited about."

"It’s a journey. It’s a long journey, but I definitely feel like I’ve taken some steps that are scary at times, and I feel like I’m stronger than I thought that I was, and that is also very empowering for me," she added. "I think that’s translating into my jobs and the work that I’m taking, so also into my personal life. So, yeah, it feels pretty good."

Watch the video below to see more of Camp's interview with ET.

