Caitlyn Jenner Says Kylie Is 'Happy' Amid Self-Quarantine: She's a 'Homebody' (Exclusive)

Caitlyn Jenner has been keeping in touch with her kids as they self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and says it's been easier for some than for others.

While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, the former reality star said she keeps in contact with her kids daily via FaceTime, and while it's been a "devastating" time, her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, is "happy" to be at home.

"They're doing very well. I think Kylie's happy because she's at home and spending a lot of time with Stormi and she loves that," Caitlyn said of her 22-year-old daughter, who shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott.

"Kendall has a couple of friends out in Palm Springs. Everyone's kind of coping with it," she added. "We just have to realize that the health of our country is much more important, and suck it up business-wise. And when things stop and things go back to normal at some point, we'll fire back up again. Right now, everyone's just laying low."

Kylie has been active on her social media while self-quarantining, and encouraging others to do the same. As Sophia Hutchins noted during Tuesday's interview, the makeup mogul recently told fans that hiding out while pregnant with Stormi prepared her for quarantine life. "I think that's so accurate," Sophia joked.

"Kylie is a homebody. Kendall likes getting out, but [Kylie] loves being at home," Caitlyn said. "She likes cooking, loves being with little Stormi. And she's doing just fine."

Caitlyn noted that "it's kind of scary" not to be able to see her children in person as everyone self-isolates to slow the spread of coronavirus, but she's been trying to stay positive.

"I always looked at the positive side of these types of things, and I try to relay that to my kids. This is not the end of the world. We will get through this," she told ET. "For some of the kids that are actually very young, this may be the first time they've been through a real scare like this. You have to take it seriously, but you also have to be optimistic, because we always get through these things."

"It's not easy, but we always get through these things. So enjoy your time off, enjoy your time with your family, and we'll get through it," she added.

These days, Caitlyn and Sophia have been staying occupied by focusing on work, watching TV and playing with their dogs. Connecting with others is also important, Caitlyn noted, and she's happy to be able to do so with all her kids.

"I am so proud of all the kids. They have just amazed me over the years. I tried to bring them up taking risks and going out there, being very entrepreneurial but I never expected they would go as far as they did," Caitlyn gushed. "They're smart, hardworking kids, and I couldn't be more proud of them."

