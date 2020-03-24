Celebs Like Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon Are Going Makeup-Free -- See the Pics!

We're seeing how the stars are handling social distancing, and there's one thing many have in common: no makeup.



California has been on lockdown for a week, but people still need to go out to pick up groceries or get fresh air.



Whether it was Ariel Winter at Gelson's, Charlize Theron at Bristol Farms, Brie Larson at Whole Foods or Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber at Erewhon, supermarkets around Los Angeles have seen quite a few famous faces walk through their doors to pick up pantry staples.



Makeup-free was also the way to be while hitting hiking trails or going for walks in their neighborhoods. Gerber, Delevingne and the English model-actress' girlfriend, Ashley Benson, were also spotted going on a walk with pals Margaret Qualley and Tommy Dorfman. Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern also embarked on a friendship hike while practicing safe social distancing, while Chrissy Teigen hit the beach in Malibu and Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts were among those who found solace at L.A.'s Griffith Park.

Then there were ladies like Jessica Alba and Ashley Tisdale, who were among those showing fans some fun workout routines from their living rooms.

Find out who else has been ditching their makeup by clicking through the gallery below.

