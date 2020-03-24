Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Answer Personal Questions About Their Relationship in 'Couples Challenge'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are keeping themselves entertained during this time of social distancing due to coronavirus. The couple shared a cute video on Tuesday, in which a person off-camera asked them questions about which of them does certain things in their relationship.

The pair answered the questions by pointing to themselves or each other while keeping their eyes closed, so they wouldn't know how their partner responded to the inquiry.

Throughout the game, the pair agreed that Lopez initiated the first kiss, is the better cook, takes longer to get ready in the morning, and spends more money. As for Rodriguez's contributions, the engaged couple confirmed that he's the social butterfly in the relationship and was the one to say "I love you" first.

They didn't agree on every question, though, with both Lopez and Rodriguez pointing to themselves when asked about who apologizes first in a fight, who is more romantic, and who is more patient.

Additionally, the couple pointed to each other in regard to which of them is the funny one, who is grumpier in the morning, who is more stubborn, who is the bigger baby when sick, and which of them is the messiest.

The video came a day after Rodriguez held a baseball clinic on Instagram Live alongside his kids, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and Lopez's 12-year-old daughter, Emme. Lopez also has a 12-year-old son, Max.

"You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter," he captioned a clip of highlights from the day. "You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life... Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts."

