Kim Kardashian Surprises Her Quarantined Grandma MJ with Beignets

Kim Kardashian West had a sweet surprise for her grandmother, MJ, who is quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star ordered a box of beignets from actress and singer, Christina Milian’s company Beignet Box, over the weekend and had the treat delivered to 85-year-old MJ, who has been in self-isolation for the past month.

“I’m surprising my grandma today because she loves beignets so much,” Kardashian said in an Instagram Story post. “She has been self quarantined in her place really for over a month now.”

“She’s been really cautious, so I’m so excited to send these to her specifically. I’m going to surprise her,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian also treated herself on Monday -- with some mom time. In a video posted on Twitter, she showed herself sitting six-feet apart from her mom (and MJ's daughter), Kris Jenner.

“Today is the first day that I’m having someone from the outside come in,” Kardashian said, before Jenner chimed in, “It’s me!”

“My mom,” Kardashian continued. “Social distancing and we are sitting six-feet apart having lunch together. We went on a walk, six-feet apart and it really did make a difference to get out. We just went in our backyard. I just want you guys to still be encouraged that social distancing is still definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get us over this curve.”

Jenner, who recently tested negative for coronavirus, added that she felt better having spent time outside.

Social Distancing is the most important thing! Please take it seriously pic.twitter.com/sagtAZUMXQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

See more on the celebrities in quarantine below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren and Cameron Give Tips on How to Quarantine With a Partner (Exclusive)

Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Hallmark Projects Are In Flux Amid Coronavirus Quarantine (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez, Ciara and More Celeb Families Have Quarantine Fun With Playful TikToks -- Watch!