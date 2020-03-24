Lin-Manuel Miranda Says 'In the Heights' Film Delayed Until 'We Can Safely Gather Again'

The anticipated movie adaptation of In the Heights is the latest film to see its theatrical release delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the Broadway musical, confirmed the news on Twitter with a heartfelt message to fans.

“With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of In the Heights is being postponed,” Miranda shared in a letter signed by him, producer and book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Jon M. Chu. “When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters.”

The letter also recalled the joyous time he and the cast, including Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits, had on set in New York City.

“We had the best summer of our lives filming #IntheHeightsMovie last year. We gathered in Washington Heights and told this story, on location in this neighborhood, with our neighbors in our community. We couldn’t wait to share it with you. But we’re going to have to wait a little longer.”

“We’ll have the premiere uptown,” the note continued, ending with “patience & faith.”

In the Heights was initially slated to hit theaters on June 26 and is the latest to be postponed, along with Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, A Quiet Place Part II and many, many others. However, some studios have made some films, like Emma and Onward, available early on streaming while theaters are closed.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far

'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'In the Heights' Delayed Due to Coronavirus: Find Out the New Release Date

Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream