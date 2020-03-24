Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Celebrities Will Be the Ones to Get Us Through This Time of Crisis

Ryan Reynolds is using his star power for good. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a PSA about the importance of staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19," he said, before joking, "I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it's the celebrities that we can count on most."

"They're the ones who'll get us through this. Right after health care workers, of course. First responders, people working essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, like 400 other types of people," he quipped. "Look, stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together."

In the caption of the post, the Deadpool actor wrote, "Another important message from an important celebrity. Let’s spread the word, not the virus."

Reynolds' video message came shortly after he announced that he and his wife, Blake Lively, are making a $1 million donation, which will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Reynolds isn't the only celebrity who's using their platform to encourage social distancing.

Meet the Parents stars Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller filmed separate PSAs for New Yorkers, in which De Niro quoted his iconic line from the movie -- "I'm watching you" -- while Stiller joked that he'd been working on "chainsaw art" during his quarantine.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

Additionally, Kevin Bacon was inspired by the "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" game when he launched the #IStayHomeFor challenge, which encourages people to say who they're self-isolating for and tag six people to do the same.

"We thought about the idea that you stay home for someone that you care about. If you go out and interact with someone, you may not get that person sick and they may not get you sick, but they could get someone else sick and it could be connected through a series of six degrees," Bacon recently told ET's Lauren Zima. "We all have somebody in our lives that is important to us and that is a good reason to stay home."

"I also think that I should point out there are a lot of people that cannot stay home, a lot of people who at a time like this, the real heroes start to come out of the woodwork and they exist in all kinds of surprising places," he continued. "Of course, our first responders and our medical professionals, but also the people that are still manning grocery stores and sanitation workers and all of those people who in a lot of ways, I feel, we need to stay home for them so they can do their work and stay as safe as possible."

Watch the video below for more of Bacon's interview with ET.

