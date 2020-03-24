Selena Gomez Gets a New Puppy -- Meet Daisy!

Selena Gomez has welcomed a new member to her family! The 27-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to show off her new pup, Daisy.

The adorable and fluffy brown puppy joins Gomez's dog, Winnie.

"Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well," Gomez said in the video, which showed the two dogs playing together.

"I know a few friends who are fostering right now, just to give animals a safe place," Gomez added, referencing the individuals who chose to foster animals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For her, though, Gomez said she "couldn't help it" and plans to welcome Daisy as a permanent member of her family.

"I have to keep her," Gomez exclaimed.

Selena with Winnie and Daisy pic.twitter.com/Md6HVnOWLx — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) March 24, 2020

As Gomez mentioned in the sweet clip, celebs including Camila Morrone have fostered pups during the coronavirus outbreak, while others like Camila Mendes and Antoni Porowski have encouraged their followers to do so.

Watch the video to see how else celebs are adjusting to the new social distancing guidelines.

