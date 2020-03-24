'The Office' Turns 15! Here's What John Krasinski Really Thinks About a Reboot (Exclusive)

John Krasinski is up for a return to Scranton! The 40-year-old actor turned writer and director recently spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the press junket for his new film, A Quiet Place Part II, about the 15th anniversary of his beloved comedy sitcom, The Office.

"I hope so," he said of a potential reunion. "I've been yelling it from the rooftops that I want to do it, I can't wait to do it, but I don't know."

And though Krasinski has had success as a writer now, the actor refuses to touch a potential reunion script.

"That's the beauty of it. The beauty of The Office is I would not go near that," he said of writing. "That is holy ground. No, no, no, the writers were, I think, why our show was successful. They were so good at writing these characters, writing these circumstances that if they can come up with a way to bring us all back, no matter what it is, I'll say yes because I know they'll come up with something great."

The show premiered 15 years ago, and Krasinski still remembers the audition process vividly.

"I think that certainly the audition process for me was otherworldly. It was from another planet," he said. "I mean, I was a waiter at the time. Doing a scene with Rainn [Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute] for the first time. Again, I was a waiter when I got that job, so I was pretty sure I was on the next plane out of there."

And PB&J fans would swoon to know that it was chemistry at first sight between Krasinski and his future on-screen wife, Jenna Fischer, who played the lovable secretary, Pam Beesly.

"I very vividly remember seeing Jenna walk in for her audition and not even saying two words to her. I knew that she was gonna get the part. And I just said, if I get to audition in this room with that girl, I have a shot," he recalled. "I didn't get to audition with her and then the last 20 minutes they were like, 'Just audition with this one girl.' I said, 'Oh my god, it's Jenna Fischer. If I get to audition with her, I might have a chance.' She nailed it and I just came along for the ride."

The American Office, a spinoff of its British counterpart, aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. It starred Steve Carell as the well-intentioned, screw-up of a boss, Michael Scott, and was the breakout role for some of today's biggest comedians like Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, B.J. Novak and more.

Here's what other Office stars have to say about a potential reboot:

