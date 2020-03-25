Awkwafina Shares Her Heartache at the ‘Cruelty’ Resulting From Coronavirus Pandemic

Awkwafina has expressed her utter disappointment at the “cruelty” being evoked in some people in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an update on her whereabouts and how she’s doing.

“Have been away working for the past few months in all of this devastation, and wanted to make double sure I was OK to travel before coming back home to the US,” she wrote. “Haven’t said much about this whole thing because mostly I am just saddened by it.”

“I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions,” she continued. “I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result. I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm.”



The comedian did not state what comments she was referring to, but concluded by calling for a peace during “this batsh** crazy time.” She then shared that she plans to lock herself up for the next fortnight, with plans to rewatch Tiger King.

The post came days after her YouTube collaborator and actress, Lana Condor, blasted president Donald Trump for his repeated use of the term ‘Chinese Virus” when referring to COVID-19.

"You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself," Condor posted. "You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we've yet to see you do."



Meanwhile, actress Kirstie Alley received both praise and nasty backlash after taking to Twitter on Monday to thank Trump for his “decorum, sincerity, & care towards us.”



See more on how celebrities are reacting to the coronavirus pandemic below.

RELATED CONTENT:



How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million

Idris Elba Slams 'Stupid' Conspiracy Theory That Celebs Have Been Paid to Say They Have Coronavirus

Andy Cohen Says Being Separated From His Son Is the 'Worst Part' of Fighting Coronavirus