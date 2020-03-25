Demi Lovato Is Dating Actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has a new beau in her life.

ET has learned that the "I Love Me" singer is dating Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich. A source reveals this is a new relationship, they met just a few weeks ago and the pair is greatly enjoying spending time together.

Fans first noticed the two were getting flirty on social media, with Lovato leaving a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart on the actor's March 11 video. A couple of days ago, Ehrich posted a shirtless photo of himself.

"When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅‍♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter

Lovato then left the comment, "Fine by me…," to which he replied with a smirk emoji face and a red heart.

His latest post, of him singing to Coldplay's "Yellow," also had the caption, "4D🌹

Lovato was last linked to Austin Wilson. The two briefly dated before going their separate ways three months ago. The 27-year-old singer recently opened up about dating and her love life while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I was on dating apps for a while but as I've spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever," she told Ellen DeGeneres.

"I have to, like, fight those battles on my own and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me," she continued, before sharing that at that moment she was "single and spending my Saturday nights by myself…Laughing. Taking baths."

Lovato, meanwhile, has been staying home and isolating amid coronavirus concerns. Last week, she and Miley Cyrus reunited for an Instagram Live session that made many fans happy.

See their online reunion in the video below.

