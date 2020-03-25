EVO Entertainment to open free drive-in theater in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas – EVO Entertainment plans to open a drive-in theater in Schertz beginning Friday, the company said in a news release.

In an effort to support social distancing practices during the COVID-19 outbreak and to provide cinema lovers with the opportunity to enjoy films while all EVO locations are temporarily closed, movies will be shown nightly in the EVO parking lot so that guests can enjoy them from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

Patrons will be allowed to order food and drinks on a custom mobile ordering interface, the release said.

When orders are ready, an EVO team member equipped with nitrile gloves will take the items out to the driver side door. Guests are asked not to open their doors until the runner is approximately 10 feet from the vehicle.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, so we’ve made it our goal to find a way to spread positivity within our communities while sharing in the responsibility of social distancing during this crisis,” said EVO Entertainment Group CEO, Mitch Roberts. “Our current climate has challenged us to adapt and develop innovative ways to continue to provide entertainment to our communities, and we are thrilled to give our guests an opportunity to enjoy a fun night out away from their homes in a safe way.”

Admission is free, but spaces are limited to the amount of parking spots available. Available showtimes will be updated regularly on EVO’s website.

For more information, click here.

