EVO Entertainment to open free drive-in theater in Schertz
Announcement comes after theaters temporarily closed
SCHERTZ, Texas – EVO Entertainment plans to open a drive-in theater in Schertz beginning Friday, the company said in a news release.
In an effort to support social distancing practices during the COVID-19 outbreak and to provide cinema lovers with the opportunity to enjoy films while all EVO locations are temporarily closed, movies will be shown nightly in the EVO parking lot so that guests can enjoy them from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
Patrons will be allowed to order food and drinks on a custom mobile ordering interface, the release said.
When orders are ready, an EVO team member equipped with nitrile gloves will take the items out to the driver side door. Guests are asked not to open their doors until the runner is approximately 10 feet from the vehicle.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, so we’ve made it our goal to find a way to spread positivity within our communities while sharing in the responsibility of social distancing during this crisis,” said EVO Entertainment Group CEO, Mitch Roberts. “Our current climate has challenged us to adapt and develop innovative ways to continue to provide entertainment to our communities, and we are thrilled to give our guests an opportunity to enjoy a fun night out away from their homes in a safe way.”
Admission is free, but spaces are limited to the amount of parking spots available. Available showtimes will be updated regularly on EVO’s website.
For more information, click here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.