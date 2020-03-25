How Marie Osmond Takes Care of Her Gray Hair During Quarantine (Exclusive)

Marie Osmond is making the best out of these trying times.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke to The Talk co-host via video chat on Monday, and she talked about how she's been doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Osmond said she and her fellow Talk co-hosts -- Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba -- have been keeping in touch by sending funny memes to one another as well as going on Instagram Live together.

On a lighter note, she also shared she's been FaceTiming the hairstylist on the show for tips on how to care for her hair while she's unable to visit a professional. Osmond said that while she can get by when it comes to doing her own makeup, the same can't be said when it comes to her hair.

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?'" Osmond says with a laugh, before showing ET her chic updo that she got instructions on. "She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.'"

"She told me what to do," she adds. "It's fun because there's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can't go ... I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here so she's sending me some."

Osmond, who's currently at her home in Utah with her husband, Steve Craig, said the two have been self-isolating due to him being a diabetic and her having immune system issues, and they're very much enjoying their one-on-one time together.

"It's the first time we have been alone since forever," she shares. "I have eight brothers and he has six siblings so it's like, I don't even remember not having a million people around and it's really fun. We have the best time."

"I don't think I've ever slept this much," she also cracks. "For 57 years I've worked. It's been incredible."

On a more serious note, Osmond shared some comforting words for those going through a hard time.

"We know one thing is certain -- change," she says. "Change will always be consistent, and sometimes during these changes is when you really hone in on what's truly important -- time with your family, sometimes sitting still and being with yourself and saying, 'You know, I'm going to work on this.' It's a really good thing and sometimes I believe God gives us these things to get us to there again, because even with technology and moving so far forward, sometimes we need to take a few steps back and see what we've left behind and I think these are those moments."

"We're gonna get through this, and it's all gonna be OK," she continues. "We're gonna have some stumbles along the way but we have to keep faith and hope, and love each other and serve each other -- that's what's really going to get you through everything."

Osmond and her The Talk co-hosts have been going live every day on the show's Instagram Live, dubbed "The Talk Chat Room." She says she wants to actually sing duets with fans in the upcoming days!

"What I told The Talk is ... I'm gonna do duets with people on our Instagram," she said. "So, they're going to start sending in songs they wanna do live with me ... but how fun!? Wouldn't that be fun to sing with people? I could do harmonies! Just give people a once in a lifetime fun thing via video to sing together and have fun, and like you said, people need joy, they need hope and they need a destination, and that's one thing that were really trying to do, to include the audience in some fun things that we have planned. Just come enjoy yourself for a few minutes of the day, I think it's really important."

Meanwhile, other celebrities have also been getting honest with their followers about going makeup-free and letting their natural hair show during quarantine. On Sunday, Kelly Ripa showed off her gray hair on her Instagram Story.

"Root watch week one," she quipped, referencing the amount of time she's been self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

