John Legend Says His Upcoming 'Sexiest Album to Date' Will Be Perfect to 'Make Some Corona Babies'

John Legend says he's working on an album for all the lovers out there.

The music superstar joined Jimmy Fallon via video chat on Tuesday, for an all new The Tonight Show: Home Edition on YouTube, and he dished about his new music.

Legend -- who came on to promote the non-profit charity Feeding America -- joined Fallon from the comfort of his own living room, and teased his forthcoming album, sharing, "It's actually probably my sexiest album to date."

"Which could work if you're stuck at home and want to make some corona-babies," Legend said with a laugh, referring to the quarantines and self-isolation practices being implemented across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"So I feel like if you're spending a lot of time with your partner and you need a soundtrack for that, this could be it," he added.



Before serenading viewers with a performance of his new song "Actions," Legend dished on when fans could expect his sultry new songs.

"The new album is coming, we're mixing it, we're getting out strings finished. I'm not sure how we're going to execute the string recording, because I don't know how we can distance ourselves in an orchestral recording, but we'll figure it out," he reflected. "Either way, most of it's already recorded... and we just have to do a little bit of finishing up."

Meanwhile, Legend has been one of several artists who have been performing for fans from home on Instagram Live, and he explained how, despite the disconnect between people due to social distancing, it's moments like that which are helping people deal with these troubling times.

"There's a lot of dark sides to this moment [in history], but the fact that these can be some of the silver linings that we have, it makes it feel like we're experiencing it together, even though we're distancing from each other," he shared. "We're helping each other get through it."

For more on how Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been spending their time together while locked down in their home in Los Angeles, check out the video below.

