Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kylie Jenner is giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi took to Instagram to share that the 22-year-old reality star donated $1 million to help get healthcare workers necessary supplies. Dr. Aliabadi delivered Kylie's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true," Dr. Aliabadi wrote. "One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes."

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," she continued. "From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million."

Kylie commented on the post, writing, "i love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth"

The announcement of Kylie's donation comes after she announced that her company, Kylie Cosmetics, is temporarily closing its fulfillment center as a result of the virus.

"While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfillment center cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time," the statement read in part. "Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping."

Amid the need for social distancing, Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story that choosing to stay inside during her pregnancy prepared her for the new guidelines.

"Take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," she wrote. "I'm on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

ET recently spoke with Caitlyn Jenner, who confirmed her daughter's ability to stay inside.

"I think Kylie's happy because she's at home and spending a lot of time with Stormi and she loves that," Caitlyn said. "Kylie is a homebody. Kendall likes getting out, but [Kylie] loves being at home. She likes cooking, loves being with little Stormi. And she's doing just fine."

