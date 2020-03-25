Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Remains in 'Good Health'

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the second in line to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House announced on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is showing "mild symptoms" but is said to be in "good health." His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested, but does not currently have the virus. They are both self isolating at their home in Scotland.

Clarence House says Charles "has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The Palace adds, "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Charles attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 along with other senior members of his family including Queen Elizabeth II, his sons Prince William and Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The family was noticeably not shaking hands at that time and Charles has since been actively practicing bowing instead of shaking hands. He and Camilla indefinitely postponed their spring tour of Bosnia, Cyprus, and Jordan earlier this month.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have also relocated to Windsor Castle amid the outbreak.

Charles isn't the first royal to contract the virus. Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive last week.

