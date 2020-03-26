Camila Cabello Reveals What She and Shawn Mendes Are Teaching Each Other Amid Quarantine

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are trying to learn something new while self-isolating. The couple have been spending time together in Miami, Florida, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday, Cabello revealed what they've been teaching each other during this time.

"Shawn is teaching me this and I'm teaching him Spanish," Cabello captioned a photo of herself holding up a guitar on her Instagram Story. "In the words of dababy LETS GOOOO."

Instagram

Cabello's reveal comes after she and Mendes were spotted kissing during a walk in Miami over the weekend. The 23-year-old singer sported a casual dress during the stroll, while Mendes went shirtless for the outing.

Amid the couple's time in Miami, Cabello announced that she has postponed her upcoming Romance tour due to the pandemic.

"We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do," she explained. The singer added that the "positive" aspect of the news was that she had more time to "create and keep making music that I'm also excited to share with you."

Meanwhile, Mendes, 21, announced that his foundation is donating money to coronavirus relief efforts.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Flaunt PDA While Isolating Together in Miami

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Sing Each Other's Songs and Tease New Music on Lockdown Livestream

Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With Shawn Mendes -- Pic