Cody Simpson Shares Sweet Pic With Miley Cyrus and Her New Pup Bo

Cody Simpson is spending time with Miley Cyrus and her newest rescue dog, Bo! The 23-year-old Australian singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pics with Cyrus and Bo, a shepherd mix.

One selfie features the trio snuggled up in the grass together, while the remaining shots showcase Bo hanging out by guitars, in the grass, and on the couch.

"Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone," Simpson captioned the post, referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cyrus, 27, announced that she adopted Bo on her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, earlier this week.

At the time, Cyrus revealed that she adopted the pup from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, and named him after her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. According to the singer, her famous father went by the nickname Bo in high school.

In addition to introducing her pup on the show, Cyrus has also welcomed famous guests including Hilary Duff, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato and more.

Watch the video below for more on Bright Minded.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff Dish on Being Inspirations For Each Other

Reese Witherspoon Is Shook After Miley Cyrus Reveals Fun Fact About 'Big Little Lies' and 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus Has 'Reunion of the Decade' With 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Emily Osment