Kim Kardashian Asks for Quarantine Tips for Her Kids and Gets Trolled by Taylor Swift Fans

Swifties have little sympathy for Kim Kardashian West being stuck home alone with her four kids and husband, Kanye West. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old reality star shared a sweet family photo of her crew appearing to watch a movie together.

"What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???" she captioned the selfie with her youngest son, Psalm, in her lap. "As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!"

Asking for "suggestions" prompted the wrath of Taylor Swift fans, who have recently slammed Kim after the full video of the infamous 2016 phone call between Kanye and Taylor was leaked earlier this month.

"Try illegally recording phone calls and editing them," one user wrote with a thumbs up.

"Have a Taylor Swift marathon," another added, while several suggested she watch Taylor's Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

"Maybe discuss with the consequences of lying and how important it is to tell people the truth," one wrote, adding, "You know set the example, never mind."

Another commented, "You can spend time editing videos to frame people. You're gonna have a lot of fun trust me."

Several commenters claimed that Kim had deleted their comments.

It's been a tense back and forth between Taylor and Kim for the past week. After the footage leaked, Taylor posted, "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters."

She linked to several charity organizations looking to help out amid the coronavirus outbreak. But Kim refused to take this barb lying down and jumped on Twitter to defend herself.

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message," Kim wrote in reference to Kanye's controversial song "Famous." "The lie was never about the word b**ch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

