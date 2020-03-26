Scooter Braun on Ariana Grande's 'Very Different' Reaction When He Signed Demi Lovato as a New Client

Scooter Braun is all about creating a family with his clients. The 38-year-old famed manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and many more top acts spoke with supermodel Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast.

Scooter opened up about his decision to sign Demi Lovato as a new client in May 2019, noting he spoke with his other clients before officially signing her.

"I said I’ll take the meeting, but I’m not going to do this we have too much going on. And I met her and I said, 'I have to do this. She’s special. I want to do it,'" he recalled of meeting the star, who was recovering from a 2018 overdose and subsequent treatment. "I told her I need to speak to the two big solo females we represent because I want to make sure they are OK with this."

Those two artists were Tori Kelly and Ariana Grande. Noting that Tori had no issues with him signing Demi, Scooter added that he urged Ariana to meet with Demi in person to discuss it.

"Demi and Ariana went for coffee, and Ariana called me and said, ‘You have to do this. I want her with us. She's in our family. She'll be protected, she's my friend. I want her with us. I want you to help her,'" he recalled. "And I just thought that was really, really cool and very different from what you expect in today's music industry."

Scooter also praised Demi's upcoming album, calling the new music "the most honest she's ever been."

"I told her, 'Look, there's no judgement here. Health, happiness are the most important thing,'" he said. "We had this conversation, and I think she knows she’s completely safe to do whatever she wants. It’s vulnerable and amazing."

Apparently Ariana's a big fan of the "Anyone" singer's new tracks as well.

"We did a listening party with Demi of some of the songs with Ariana. Ariana was giving notes and saying how excited she is," Scooter said. "It's really, really nice when everyone's encouraging each other."

And though Scooter's drama with Taylor Swift was not specifically brought up, he did give his response to critics, saying, "I don't care. My thing is very simple. I know my truth."

For more on Scooter, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato's 'I Love Me' Music Video References Drug Overdose, Jonas Brothers and Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato Shares What Fans Can Expect From Her Upcoming Album

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: A Timeline of Their Big Machine Feud