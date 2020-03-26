'The Blacklist': Joely Richardson Heats Things Up With James Spader in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Joely Richardson is joining The Blacklist fun.

The actress comes aboard NBC's crime thriller in Friday's episode, playing one of Raymond Reddington's (James Spader) old flames, Cassandra Bianchi, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek from her appearance.

In the hour, Red reunites with Cassandra and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art. Of course, their plans are quickly derailed, when guests on the secluded private island mysteriously show up dead.

In ET's exclusive clip, Red and Cassandra have a steamy hello after years not having seen each other. "To be honest, I was hoping that part of you came for me," Cassandra coos. Well, well, well!

"This Friday’s episode is a real departure and a complete blast. There’s no task force. There’s no case of the week. Rather, the audience gets to travel along with Reddington to a remote, private island -- one which is offered to criminals as a place to do business or resolve disputes with absolutely privacy and secrecy," executive producer Jon Bokenkamp exclusively tells ET. "Try to picture an Agatha Christie whodunnit-meets-Raymond Reddington."

"Let’s just say... things get messy," Bokenkamp teases.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

