'The Masked Singer': The T-Rex Opens Up About Her Challenging Costume Choice Following Elimination (Exclusive)

The Masked Singerreturned on Wednesday for the Group C championships, and fans had to bid farewell to the final performer from the group.

After the the four costumed contestants took the stage and sang their hearts out, fans had to choose which three singers would be moving on to the Super Nine, and which one would be going home.

After all the votes were cast, America had to bid farewell to The T-Rex, who -- after all the panelists had made their final guesses -- revealed herself to be none other than 16-year-old dancer and YouTuber JoJo Siwa.

ET spoke with Siwa on Wednesday about her time on the show, and the young entertainer didn't hold back when it came to how much she liked being a part of Fox's unique series.

"I had so much fun on this show. It was awesome. I had the time of my life, it was so much fun," Siwa marveled. "It was a lot of work obviously, but it was so worth it, and so awesome... It was a fun little adventure."

The former Dance Moms star and singer also reflected on her choice of costume and why she ended up becoming The T-Rex.

"They presented me with three different options, and one of the three was a T-Rex, and it's weird because before they were even presented to me I was like, 'Mom, I would like to be some kind of dinosaur. That would be my ideal situation,'" she recalled.

Although just because the costume design was a perfect fit for her personality, that doesn't mean it was an easy costume to perform in.

"It was really hard, the costume was really heavy and really hot," Siwa shared. "I had 18 layers of clothing on under that costume, so it was intense, but it was so fun and so worth it. I would do it again in a heartbeat."

While Siwa made it farther as The T-Rex than some of her costumed co-stars, she only got a chance to perform three times, and all the numbers were high-energy songs that showed her versatility as a stage presence.

When asked what she would have liked to have shown fans had she gotten the chance to move on to the next round, Siwa explained, "I think it would have been nice for [viewers] to see a calm T-Rex, a T-Rex maybe singing a ballad or something."

"Because all they ever saw was this super energetic version of the T-Rex," she added. "But maybe The T-Rex had a soft side? It's a mystery now, we'll never know."

While The T-Rex had to hang up its renaissance-era costume, The Night Angel, The Rhino and The Astronaut are moving on to the Super Nine, alongside The White Tiger, The Kangaroo, The Turtle, The Banana, The Frog and The Kitty.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the video below to hear more from the celebrity who was unmasked at the conclusion of last week's big episode -- The Swan, who revealed herself to be none other than actress Bella Thorne.

