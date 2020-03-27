'Grey's Anatomy' to End Season 16 Early Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Grey’s Anatomy's season 16 is coming to an early end.

ET has learned that the medical drama's season finale is now scheduled for Thursday, April 9, with episode 21, titled “Put on a Happy Face," being the season's last. Grey's was one of many Hollywood productions that shut down in a proactive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The show is not planning to resume production to complete filming on the four additional season 16 episodes. As previously announced, Grey’s has already been renewed for season 17. The change, however, does not affect the Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder May 14 finale airdates.

A couple of weeks ago, a statement was released about the Grey's production shutdown.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves," the statement read. "This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ellen Pompeo gave a sweet shout-out to healthcare workers.

"Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege," Pompeo said in an Instagram post. "You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks."

"So, this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you," she added. "We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the healthcare industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe."

Grey's was also among a number of medical dramas that donated supplies to hospitals amid the pandemic.

