Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Says She Won't Let Her Parents Join TikTok

Lola Consuelos is doing her best to keep her parents off of TikTok. The 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which was filmed from the hosts' homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When Ryan Seacrest asked the teen how she's keeping busy amid self-isolation, she mentioned school, TV, YouTube and social media.

"I wasn’t on TikTok and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I’m on it and now I can’t get off of it. I’m hooked," Lola said. "These videos are insane and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining."

Seacrest followed up by asking if Lola would create a family TikTok video during this time with her parents and siblings and she was quick to shoot the idea down.

"No," Kelly replied, before Lola added, "Thank God, no."

"You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lola than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola," Kelly quipped to Seacrest. "That I can guarantee you."

While Lola isn't up for a family TikTok, many other celebs have enjoyed the social media platform with their kids, including Reese Witherspoon and Courteney Cox.

