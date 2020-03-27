Khloe Kardashian Shares ‘Awkward’ Moment With Tristan Thompson While Watching 'KUWTK' in Quarantine

While quarantined with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson is finding out what the Kardashian sisters say behind his back when he's not there.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians drama-packed season 18 premiere, Khloe took to Twitter to share that she had an "awkward" moment with her daughter, True's, father as they watched the episode together.

"I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK," Khloe tweeted. While Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian got in a heated physical fight during the episode, Khloe and Tristan attempted to smooth things out and co-parent after his cheating scandal.

Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019, after the NBA player's cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Since then, the Good American co-founder has worked hard to co-parent True with Thompson.

When a fan tweeted, "I love how @khloekardashian and Tristian can co parent and leave the drama alone for the sake of True. Its not a lot of that these days. God bless them #KUWTK," Khloe replied with heart and praying hands emojis.

In Thursday's episode, Kim had dinner with Tristan in New York City, and called her sister to make sure it was OK.

"I think what you're doing is nice. I think it's beyond that you invited him," Khloe told Kim via video chat, before ultimately saying she was fine with it.

However, later in the episode, Khloe asked Kim to stop being friends with her ex and shared that she's not over their break up. After Kim met up at Khloe's place for lunch, Tristan came over to play with his daughter and Kim invited him to eat with them. While Khloe didn't object, she later admitted that she wasn't comfortable with it either.

"Tristan and I have never had a dinner with True around, since all of this stuff has happened, and I think this is a really delicate time period. I'm really trying to set boundaries and not blur any lines," Khloe told the KUWTK cameras, explaining that she didn't want Tristan to feel like she led him on.

Later in the episode, Khloe made herself clear to Kim, explaining, "I thought it was really nice that he came to dinner, and that you guys allowed that, but we all just don't need to be hanging out for no reason."

"It's not even been a year since our break up, so it's just a lot so soon," she added.

