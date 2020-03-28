Hannah Hart and Fiancee Ella Mielniczenko Postpone Their Wedding Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hannah Hart and Ella Mielniczenko are postponing their wedding.

In a YouTube video posted on Friday, the My Drunk Kitchen star and her fiancee revealed that they're canceling their special day amid the coronavirus outbreak. The two sat down and shared with their fans that they hope to reschedule their wedding for the fall, after things get back to normal.

"We were scheduled to get married in May in California, which is currently on a statewide lockdown," Hart explained, before asking her lady love if she was sad.

"I am sad about it," replied Mielniczenko. "And it's hitting me more this week than last week. But, I will say that I've been getting into crazy shape."

Hart added that they knew that this was the right decision amid the pandemic, but it was still a tough decision. "Then it started to hit me," she explained. "I was like, wait a tick, I'm so sad. It sucks. We don't know when we're going to be able to get married."

"We were so close to being done, planning and throwing a wedding," Hart added later in the video. "But the second I'm trying to, like, muster up the energy to complain, or be sad, or be upset about moving our wedding, I just think of all those whose lives are in danger… it just doesn't seem like that big of a deal."

Hart and Mielniczenko announced their engagement in July 2018.

"#enGAYged ?I proposed! She said yes!” Hart captioned several Instagram photos of them together, some showing Ella’s engagement ring. “There were many wonderful and hilarious details involved and we will share them all, but right now I just really needed to tell you guys and didn't want to wait anymore. We will do a whole video about it and tell the whole story. But right now is just to share the exciting news!!! We are gonna get married, babyyyy!!”

The couple isn't the only celeb pair whose wedding is being affected. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers may also be forced to postpone their summer wedding.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey also recently told ET that the pandemic is putting her wedding in jeopardy. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

