Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Life as They Step Down as Working Members of Royal Family

New details have emerged on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official exit as senior working members of the royal family.

While the two will still retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, they will no longer use "His/Her Royal Highness" as of March 31.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain members of the Royal Family and remain named and titled, as such," a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace shared in a statement on Monday. "As explained in the January announcement, from Spring they will formally retain their titles of 'His/Her Royal Highness' but no longer actively use their 'HRH's."

"As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, remains sixth in line to the throne of the British Monarchy," the statement continued. "The Order of Precedence is unchanged."

Additionally, Meghan and Harry shared their very last post on their joint Instagram account, Sussex Royal, on Monday. They will no longer use the "Sussex Royal" name on the social media platform, their website, or for their charitable organization, as agreed upon by Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. A spokesperson told ET both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference -- as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line -- together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise," Meghan and Harry shared in a lengthy caption. "What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."



"Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!" the caption continued. "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

So, as Meghan and Harry officially step back as working members of the royal family on Tuesday, what do their next steps with their 10-month-old son, Archie, look like?

A source tells ET that the two will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization.

A process is also underway to establish Travalyst, Harry's sustainable tourism initiative, as an independent non-profit organization based in the U.K.

"COVID-19 has presented the world with one of the greatest public health and socio-economic challenges of modern times. It has also forced one of the biggest human behavioral changes in generations," a spokesperson for the palace tells ET. "When restrictions related to controlling the pandemic ease, the role of responsible tourism to support communities and destinations around the world will be more important than ever. The duke is working closely with each of the Travalyst partners to better understand how this non-profit organization can aid in global recovery, especially by supporting communities, wildlife and the environment at the same time."

As for their patronages, the spokesperson adds that "the duke and duchess remain committed and supportive to their patronages and will continue to work closely with them."

ET reported last week that Meghan, Harry and Archie have left Canada, and the family is now living in Los Angeles. "It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the U.S.," an additional source told ET.

Since announcing their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were temporarily based on Canada's Vancouver Island. The pair initially revealed that they were planning to split their time between North America and the U.K.

Meghan has ties to Canada after spending years there filming Suits, but California is her home. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, where her mother, Doria Ragland, still resides. News of Meghan's move comes after speculation she might reignite her acting career following her and Harry's exit from the royal family.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Final Sussex Royal Instagram Post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have 'No Plans' to Ask US for Security

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Settle in L.A. Area After Leaving Canada