Kylie Jenner Says She’s the Most Likely to Have a Baby Next

Kylie Jenner is feeling nostalgic and missing her friends! The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a new video on her YouTube channel over the weekend that featured herself and three of her closest friends, Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer, playing a game of "Most Likely To."

"Hi guys! We filmed this a few weeks ago before we were all quarantined, and I thought it would be fun to share. I’m reminiscing of us all being together," the reality star captioned the video.

In the game, the ladies ask questions and then hold up cardboard cutouts of who they think most fits the description.

Kylie was named "most likely to get injured while drunk," but quickly shot down the notion of having her nude photos leaked. "I don't send nudes," she explained.

The group all agreed that either Kylie or Yris were the most likely to have a baby next, considering they both already had children.

In another candid response to a question, Kylie insisted she wouldn't go back to an unfaithful partner. "Yeah honestly, f**k that. Next question," she quipped.

As for who would be most likely to win a twerk contest, the makeup mogul noted, "Honestly, people don't know this about me, but it moves."

Kylie's baby admission mirrors her momager, Kris Jenner's, comments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. When asked which of her famous children would provide her next grandchild, Kris replied, "Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. Maybe Kendall!"

As for Kylie and Travis Scott, her ex and father of her daughter, Stormi, Kris said, "I don't know if they're back together. They're just great co-parenters."

Caitlin Jenner also recently gave an update on daughter Kylie's life in quarantine. Watch ET's exclusive interview below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Shares the Cutest Pic of Stormi and It'll Brighten Your Day

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Caitlyn Jenner Says Kylie Is 'Happy' Amid Self-Quarantine: She's a 'Homebody' (Exclusive)