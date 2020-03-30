Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Final Sussex Royal Instagram Post Ahead of Transition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bidding their Instagram followers a fond farewell. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their @SussexRoyal Instagram account on Monday to share a final post one day before they officially transition out of their roles in the royal family.

The couple shared a note that reads, "Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world."

The post's caption reads, "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference -- as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line -- together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise."

The couple added that they are "focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."

As they prepare to transition, the couple noted that they would no longer be using the Sussex Royal account.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," they wrote. "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

Last month, it was announced that the couple would no longer be allowed to use the "Sussex Royal" title for their foundation, despite filing to trademark the name. The decision came after their announcement that they intended to step down as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

