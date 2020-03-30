Rihanna Gives an Update on R9, Says She Wants Kids Within the Next 10 Years

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working the May issue of British Vogue!

The 32-year-old singer made history on Monday by becoming the first person to ever rock a durag on the cover of the U.K. fashion magazine. In her accompanying feature, Rihanna opens up about everything from her desire to have kids within the next decade to what's going on her with long-anticipated ninth studio album.

While Rihanna says she "can't say" when, exactly, she's going to drop R9 -- which would mark her first album since 2016's Anti -- she reveals she is "very aggressively working on music."

"I don't want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing," she teases. "There’s just good music and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."

Steven Klein

"I feel like I have no boundaries. I've done everything," she continues. "I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre. Now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want."

For the past few years, Rihanna has been focusing on expanding her Fenty empire, and was spending quality time with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. As reported earlier this year, however, the two called it quits in January after nearly three years of dating.

Still, that hasn't let Rihanna lose sight of one day starting a family. She tells British Vogue she'd love to have kids in the future, even if that means being a single mom if the right person doesn't come along.

"I'll have kids, three or four of 'em,'" she responds, when asked by the outlet where she sees herself in 10 years. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong …' They diminish you as a mother, [if] there's not a dad in your kids' lives."

"The only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child," she adds. "That’s the only thing that can raise a child, truly, is love."

Read the full feature in the May issue of British Vogue (available via free digital download and on newsstands Friday, April 3) and hear more on RiRi in the video below.

