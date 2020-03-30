Rita Wilson Is Celebrating Being a 'COVID 19 Survivor' in New Post

Now that Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks are back in their home in Los Angeles after being self-quarantined in Australia while battling coronavirus, the actress is reflecting on her luck and the blessings in her life.

According to Wilson, March 29 is a special date that "represents a time of great happiness," and she took to Instagram to look back on what this date has meant to her, and why it means even more now.

"I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer," Wilson captioned a slideshow of three photos, the first of which show her and David standing side by side and smiling. "March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time."

"You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now," she continued.

The slideshow also included a photo of her sitting next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she was presented on March 29, one year ago. "I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired," she shared, "never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars."

"And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home," the caption continued, with the third photo in the post showing the cover of her album. "Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health."

"So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor," she continued. "Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

On Friday, two weeks after the Hollywood couple revealed their coronavirus diagnosis, Hanks and Wilson were all smiles as they were photographed driving in Los Angeles and returning home after a long stay in quarantine in a house in Australia.

Hanks announced on Instagram on March 11 that he and Wilson were diagnosed with the flu-like virus while he was working on his latest movie in Australia. He was the first celebrity to confirm he tested positive.

The two continued to share health updates with their fans, and left the hospital on March 16, five days after announcing their diagnosis.

A source told ET that the longtime couple decided to announce that they tested positive for the virus because "they felt it was the right thing to do."

"They felt it was their social duty to let the public know this disease is spreading," the source said. "They'd been in contact with co-workers, friends and fans, that announcing they had the virus was their way of making sure those who had been in contact with them would know to get tested."

For more on the couple's coronavirus journey, watch below.

