'Superstore' Actor Nico Santos Mourns Death of Stepdad Who Died of Coronavirus

Superstore actor Nico Santos is mourning the loss of his stepfather to coronavirus.

Santos took to Instagram on Saturday to share that his stepdad, Sonny, died of COVID-19 on Friday.

"This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita," he shared alongside a photo of the couple. "My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy."

He went on to share that his mother is also battling with coronavirus.

"My mom is also fighting COVID-19," he wrote. "For the time being, she has not required hospitalization."

Santos said the worse part about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is that it's keeping his family apart.

"The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days," he continued. "I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore."

The actor concluded his post by thanking fans for their "love and assistance" during this tough time.

"I want to thank everyone of you who offered up prayers, love and assistance to our family during this difficult time. Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom," he said. "I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest In Peace Tito Sonny. I love you."

On Sunday, President Trump announced that nationwide social distancing guidelines will stay in place until April 30. He added that he's expecting the country to be "well on its way to recovery" by June 1st.

