'The Good Fight' Season 4 Trailer: Christine Baranski Has a New Mystery on Her Hands

Diane Lockhart is back!

CBS All Access' The Good Fight returns for another round of legal intrigue, and when the fourth season begins, there are a lot of changes afoot for our favorite brilliant legal minds.

After Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart lose their biggest client and their founding partner’s name is tarnished, the firm is forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant conglomerate lording over them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues are chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious "Memo 618.”

In the trailer, released Monday, Diane questions the meaning of "Memo 618," which, she details, allows the rich and powerful "to not comply with judicial ruling." Basically, they get away with the crime. "I never used to swear, so when I do that, it has added meaning. And this is motherf**king nuts!" Diane exclaims.

Watch the official trailer, which includes Diane in a black pleather dominatrix suit(!), below.

It's a new world order for Diane, who, in the season four premiere, finds herself living in an alternate reality where Donald Trump was never elected and Hillary Clinton is the current president of the United States. While Diane’s liberal self is overjoyed, she soon realizes how a different outcome of the 2016 election might have unexpected consequences.

Making up The Good Fight cast this season alongside Baranski are Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy is the newest addition to the cast, which also welcomes back Michael J. Fox.

Season 4 of The Good Fight kicks off Thursday, April 9 on CBS All Access.

