Why Chrissy Teigen Hasn't Removed Her Breast Implants

Chrissy Teigen is wishing her breast implants a happy 10th anniversary -- despite wanting to ditch them!

The model and television personality took to Instagram on Monday and shared a sexy snap showing her walking the runway in a white bra and panties.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth. 💕 @christopher.peterson,” she captioned the photo.

After comedian Whitney Cummings commented on the post, saying, “Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?!” Teigen explained that she wasn’t able to due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes dude and I really want them OUT,” she replied, noting how having to stay at home would have been the perfect time for recovering from the procedure. “Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it’s not 'ESSENTIAL' smh.”

The post comes after Teigen revealed her plastic surgery in an interview published by Glamour UK earlier in March.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she said, noting that she didn’t increase her size, but simply “filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

"It was more for a swimsuit thing,” the mom continued. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."



Teigen expressed her desire to have the implants removed during the interview.

"If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she added. "I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

While she may not be able to get the surgery for awhile, Teigen is making the most of isolation with husband, John Legend, and their adorable daughter, Luna.

The family even enjoyed a wedding between stuffed animals over the weekend!

