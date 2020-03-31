Chris Cuomo, CNN Anchor, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old CNN anchor tweeted that he had just found out that he's tested positive for coronavirus after having been exposed to people who have also subsequently tested positive. Cuomo said his symptoms include a fever, chills and shortness of breath.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo wrote.

He also expressed concern for his wife, Christina, and their three kids -- daughters Carolina and Bella and son Mario.

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he wrote. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo said that he would continue to work from home and that he's currently quarantined in his basement.

"We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" he concluded.

Cuomo has made headlines in recent days due to his playful on-air bickering with his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during their interviews together. One lighthearted exchange that had viewers laughing during such a tense time was the brothers arguing over who was better at basketball.

Andrew tweeted about his brother's diagnosis on Tuesday, writing, "Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend. If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you."

This virus is the great equalizer.



Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend.



If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you. https://t.co/B7veuweZzx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2020

