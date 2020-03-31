Country Singer Kalie Shorr Says She's Contracted Coronavirus

Country singer Kalie Shorr is the latest celeb to announce that she's contracted COVID-19.

The "Fight Like a Girl" singer shared her experience with the coronavirus on Twitter on Monday, writing that she has been quarantined for three weeks and is beginning to feel better.

"Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19," Shorr tweeted. "I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously."

"The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before," she detailed. "My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell."

Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19. I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously. — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 30, 2020

The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell. — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 30, 2020

Despite her "miserable" symptoms, the 25-year-old singer shared in another tweet that she'd found a way to beat the quarantine blues -- even if it had unexpected consequences. "Impulsively dying my hair purple during quarantine was all fun and games until my agent asked me to do a self tape for a really big movie and now I have... purple hair," she shared.

impulsively dying my hair purple during quarantine was all fun and games until my agent asked me to do a self tape for a really big movie and now I have... purple hair 🙄 — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 30, 2020

Shorr joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Laura Bell Bundy and many others in her announcement that she suffered from the coronavirus during the ongoing global pandemic. Many others have shared accounts of family members and friends who have fallen ill or died from the flu-like virus, in an attempt to raise awareness and urge followers and fans to heed the advice of medical professionals to stay at home and avoid social contact in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

See more coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Here's How Celebs Are Self-Isolating & Self-Quarantining

Tom Hanks Shares Health Update After Returning to L.A. After Coronavirus Diagnosis

How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Donates $1 Million