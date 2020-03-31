Dolly Parton will read books to your kids before bedtime

Country music darling Dolly Parton is going to read bedtime stories to the world starting Thursday.

Her program is set to run 10 weeks and will include stories from the Imagination Library like “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and “The Little Engine That Could.”

Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income, according to the Imagination Library website.

“Dolly hopes this series of stories will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates,” the website states.

Many parts of the world are currently under quarantine mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic, including San Antonio which has “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders in effect until April 9.

Tune in on Thursdays at 6 p.m. on the Imagination Library YouTube channel.

