Fran Drescher Will Reunite With Cast of 'The Nanny' for a Virtual Table Read

Fran Drescher and the cast of The Nanny are reuniting! In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 62-year-old actress announced that the cast of her six-season sitcom will virtually reunite via Zoom to read the pilot episode of the show, which premiered in 1993.

Drescher co-created the series, which she starred in as Fran Fine, a cosmetic saleswoman who's fired from her job and becomes the nanny for a British widower (Charles Shaughnessy).

"NANNY FANS ALERT! It’s happening!!!! MONDAY 4/6 the original cast of The Nanny together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!!! Link and time soon!" Drescher captioned a screenshot from the Zoom meeting, where stars including Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane and more are seen.

"Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?" Drescher told Variety in a statement, referring to the show’s co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson.

"It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper!" Drescher, who's also developing a Nanny musical for Broadway, said. "It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well."

When ET spoke with Drescher last year, she gushed over the popularity that The Nanny has continued to experience over the years.

"It's kinda become a classic TV hit, and people who were just being born when the show started are now obsessed with it and are fans of mine, and I couldn't be more appreciative," Drescher said. "I always want to give my audience a lot of bang for their buck."

