Here's Your First Look at 'Outer Banks,' Netflix's Latest Teen Drama

Is this about to be your latest Netflix obsession?

Outer Banks is the latest YA series to hit the streaming service, and it has everything you could ever want in a teen drama: intriguing mysteries, secret romances, high-stakes rivalries -- all set against the backdrop of the sleepy titular town in North Carolina. The 10-episode series will drop Wednesday, April 15 on Netflix.

Centered around a tight-knit group of teens, aka the Pogues, in the beach destination of Outer Banks, the coming-of-age series kicks off when a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, setting off a chain of events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader, John B.’s (Chase Stokes), missing father, forbidden relationships, a treasure hunt and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

Netflix released the first official trailer and first-look photos from the upcoming series, which gives off some serious Dawson's Creek, The Goonies and Friday Night Lights vibes.

In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, you meet the Pogues as they go through life in the sleepy town, which is divided into two -- the super rich and the working class. But when they discover an abandoned boat at the bottom of a creek, they realize that it belongs to John B.'s dad and that his disappearance may have something to do with a $400 million bounty in gold.

But, things get dangerous when John B. and his crew decide to go on a treasure hunt to find the missing gold. "You're way over your head," someone warns the teens. Watch the official trailer below.

And get your first look at Outer Banks below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

"We're really lucky...," Stokes told ET's Katie Krause in February ahead of its launch. "I think we're in this beautiful situation where we feel like we got to create something with friends and family. Because our showrunners, our directors, our camera operators are all childhood friends and they grew up together, we kinda never got that ideology of feeling like we're in this giant world of potentially the entire globe taking on our show until, honestly, I would say yesterday."

The Outer Banks cast is led by Stokes as John B., Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron and Charles Esten as Ward Cameron. The series hails from co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke.

Outer Banks premieres Wednesday, April 15 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Elite': Here Is Your Dramatic First Look at Season 3 of Netflix's Teen Soap (Exclusive)

'On My Block' Cast Talks Season 3's Surprise Ending and What's to Come in Season 4

What's New on Netflix in March 2020