How to Watch the 'ACM Presents: Our Country' Special Hosted by Gayle King

Country music is bringing us hope and entertainment in this difficult time of coronavirus.

Gayle King revealed on CBS This Morning on Tuesday that she'll be hosting ACM Presents: Our Country, a star-studded two-hour special that will bring together some of the biggest names in country music for in-home acoustic performances, conversations and a look back at past ACM Awards moments. The event will air in place of the ACM Awards, which like most other live events, was recently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read on for information on how to watch the special, as well as who's performing and more.

How to watch:ACM Presents: Our Country airs on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and also streams on CBS All Access for subscribers -- you can sign up here for that. You can also watch on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now if you're a subscriber to one of those services, all of which offer a 7-day free trial.

Who's performing? While we're sad the ACM Awards are not happening as planned, the Our Country special thankfully will not be lacking in the genre's biggest names.

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown and John Legend are all on the list of performers, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and the one and only Shania Twain.

Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will honor 10-time ACM winner and country music legend Kenny Rogers, who died on March 19 at age 81.

How to follow along with the event: Keep up with the special by following the Academy of Country Music's social handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, you can visit ACMcountry.com or sign up for the ACM A-List for free to get email updates on the event.

See you on April 5! Meanwhile, watch the video below for the biggest moments from last year's ACM Awards.

