Kim Kardashian Jokes That Having Another Baby Is 'Out the Door' After Being Quarantined With 4 Kids

Four children are a juggle, but four children in quarantine?

Kim Kardashian West joked that she’s done having kids after spending recent days isolating with her husband, Kanye West, and their four young ones.

The 39-year-old reality star shared her quarantine experience during a video interview with The View, which she noted marked the first time she had brushed her hair and had makeup applied (by sister Kylie Jenner) for the first time since isolating.

“Being at home with four kids -- if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” she said. “It’s really tough. It’s really tough.”

Kim added that while parenting has been a challenge, she is enjoying the quality couple time with Kanye and family bonding during the lockdown.

“I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great.] I think the family bonding part of it all -- [we’re] going on walks outside [and] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine,” she said. “I’ve been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn’t watch.”

“It’s so much fun, so I love all the family bonding stuff,” she continued. “But I’ve been doing laundry and cooking and the kids just got on spring break, thank god. Being their teacher too … [I have] newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the backburner and just focus on the kids.”

Although Kim is clearly keeping busy at home, she admitted it has been difficult being separated from her large and close-knit family. Kylie is the only one of her sisters she has been seeing during the period.

With the kids also separated from their cousins, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been endeavoring to stay connected via video calling.

“It’s been really hard,” she said. “We do Zoom dinners where we all make our plate and get on. We’re on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging. It was just really good to see Kylie this morning even for a second when she was doing my makeup and everything we wanted to catch up on.”

“Our kids haven’t seen each other -- the cousins haven’t played together, so that’s been very different for them too,” she added. “We’re so close, we’re so used to hanging out.”

Kim also discussed her mom, Kris Jenner’s, recent visit.

“My mom came over for the first time the other day and we sat six feet apart and had a meal together and it was so good to go on a walk together but we stayed so far apart,” said the star, whose shapewear company SKIMS is donating $1 million to families affected by coronavirus. “We really are respecting the rules and doing what we’ve got to do to help fight this virus.”

Kim also addressed a recent physical fight between her and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying that the incident made her appreciate what Kourtney was going through.

The star also talked about her new documentary, The Justice Project, about helping prisoners serving life sentences get a second chance.

See more on Kim and her family below.

