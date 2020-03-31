Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard Have Been 'At Each Other's Throats' During Self-Isolation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are getting real about the challenges of self-isolating as a family due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric, Bell and Shepard said that, while things are good between them and their daughters -- Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7 -- things as a couple are harder.

"We're getting along good with the kids and we're getting along good with adults we're friends with. This has been stressful for momma and dada," Shepard admitted.

"We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad," Bell agreed, before adding that sitting next to each other for the interview was "as physically close as we've been in a couple of days 'cause we've just found each other revolting."

"America's sweetheart has some character defects," Shepard added.

Shepard then stepped out of the frame for the remainder of the interview, prompting Couric to suggest that Bell and her husband find a way to get some alone time in their house amid isolation.

"He's too big, Katie. He's too loud and too big. He's everywhere," Bell responded.

Bell went on to discuss #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, which she hosted Monday night on Nickelodeonalongside guests including Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, David Dobrik and Noah Centineo. The special, Bell explained, was put on in an effort to listen to kids' concerns over the pandemic and offer emotional support.

"Kids are worried about missing their summer camps, they're missing their birthdays. My daughter's birthday was on Friday. It was a bummer," she said of her eldest daughter, Lincoln. "We did a big Zoom class party and had all the parents on FaceTime, but it wasn't really the same."

"It's not the world's worst thing that can happen, but those kids do deserve an opportunity to say, 'I'm bummed!'" Bell added.

As for how her own kids have responded to the pandemic, Bell said that they "have not asked a ton of questions."

"As a parent you can see when their eyes are asking questions and their mouths don't know how to say it. So we've been very open about telling them what the disease is," Bell said. "... We've tried to give them an opportunity to ask questions, but it hasn't really happened. It's kind of strange."

Watch the video below for more on Bell and Shepard's daughters.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell to Host Nickelodeon Coronavirus Town Hall for Kids

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Their Tenants

Kristen Bell and Kids Dance Outside of Dax Shepard’s Window as He Isolates After Traveling