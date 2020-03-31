'The Voice': Watch Nick Jonas Try to Teach Blake Shelton About TikTok

Are we about to see Blake Shelton do the "Renegade" dance?

On Monday's all-newThe Voice, the coaches were headed back into the Battle Rounds, watching hopeful singers face-off to try and stay alive in the competition. But first, it was time to have some fun backstage.

Rookie coach Nick Jonas whipped out his cell phone for a quick TikTok tutorial. "This is a new form of social media," he said, while prompting his fellow coaches to give their best competitive faces for the camera.

"I've seen people dancing on it," John Legend offered, while Kelly Clarkson noted that she's featured TikToks on her daytime talk show. But Shelton was struggling.

"What do I do?" he asked. "A Tic Tac used to be a candy, didn't it?"

"That's actually perfect," Legend laughed of the finished product, assuring the country star, "That's an excellent use of the form."

Later, Shelton's fellow coaches saw another opportunity to tease him during the first battle of the night, when his team members Jacob Daniel Murphy and Toneisha Harris went head-to-head, performing "Good as Hell" by Lizzo.

"I'm shocked, Blake, that you know this song!" Jonas marveled.

"I'm sure this is a Gwen thing," Clarkson laughed, crediting the song choice to Shelton's lady love, Gwen Stefani.

A first-time judge this season, Jonas detailed his strategy for persuading hopeful talents to join his team ahead of the season 18 premiere.

"All of the coaches have their pitch tactics locked in," he noted in ET's exclusive preview clip. "What seems to be working for me is talking to the artist as a teammate and not as a coach... I'm saying, let's work on this together."

The "Sucker" singer explained that the strategy is one he learned from years of performing with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, as part of the Jonas Brothers. "We don't view each other as coaches or any kind of alpha situation," he said.

The Voiceairs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 18 in the video below!

