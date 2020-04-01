Corona Arts Relief Program overwhelmed with applications, will pause program after April 3
Program aims to help struggling artists with up to $600 in cash
SAN ANTONIO – A financial relief program aimed to help struggling artists who have lost money due to the coronavirus pandemic will be put on hold on April 3.
The program, which was launched Thursday by the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture and Luminaria Artist Foundation, received an overwhelming amount of applications, officials said.
“The high number of applications received to date further confirms what we already knew, that there is a great need in our arts community,” said Luminaria Artist Foundation Executive Director Kathy Armstrong. “Pausing the program allows us to help those who have applied while also focusing efforts on securing contributions to help our goal of restarting the program to assist more artists.”
Corona Arts Relief Program formed to help local artists
Applications submitted before 5 p.m. on April 3, 2020, will be evaluated for funding.
Artists interested in applying can submit an application by clicking here.
Only one request can be submitted per artist.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.