Corona Arts Relief Program overwhelmed with applications, will pause program after April 3

SAN ANTONIO – A financial relief program aimed to help struggling artists who have lost money due to the coronavirus pandemic will be put on hold on April 3.

The program, which was launched Thursday by the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture and Luminaria Artist Foundation, received an overwhelming amount of applications, officials said.

“The high number of applications received to date further confirms what we already knew, that there is a great need in our arts community,” said Luminaria Artist Foundation Executive Director Kathy Armstrong. “Pausing the program allows us to help those who have applied while also focusing efforts on securing contributions to help our goal of restarting the program to assist more artists.”

Corona Arts Relief Program formed to help local artists

Applications submitted before 5 p.m. on April 3, 2020, will be evaluated for funding.

Artists interested in applying can submit an application by clicking here.

Only one request can be submitted per artist.

