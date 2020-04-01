Prince Charles Breaks Silence About His Coronavirus Diagnosis in Moving New Video

Prince Charles is opening up about his experience with coronavirus after being diagnosed with the virus last month. The 71-year-old Prince of Wales experienced "mild symptoms" as a result of the virus, but after seven days of self-isolation, the next in line to the British throne is feeling better and no longer in isolation.

On Wednesday, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry recorded a moving video of himself talking about the ongoing crisis and how people can help.

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," he began. "As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience, when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed."

Charles is currently still separated from his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who is remaining in isolation through the end of the week despite not being diagnosed with coronavirus herself.

"At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness," Charles noted. "As patrons of two charities for the elderly in the U.K., Age UK and Silver Line, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty."

Charles also praised the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvelous people whose extraordinary skills and utter selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud," he said.

Charles ended his message on a positive note, saying, "None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Members of the royal family are currently isolated at their respective residences around the U.K. Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are currently residing in Los Angeles after the couple officially transitioned out of their roles as working members of the royal family on Tuesday.

Watch the clip below for more with the royals:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Charles Claps for Healthcare Workers After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Prince Charles Leaves Self-Isolation After 7 Days, Is in 'Good Health' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth 'Remains in Good Health' After Prince Charles' Coronavirus Diagnosis